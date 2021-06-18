Applied Materials (AMAT) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Applied Materials (AMAT) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. AMAT surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

AMAT has rallied 5.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests AMAT could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at AMAT's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 9 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting AMAT on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.