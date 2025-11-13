Applied Materials (AMAT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported $6.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. EPS of $2.17 for the same period compares to $2.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11, the EPS surprise was +2.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Geographic Net Sales- United States : $655 million versus $723.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.2% change.

: $655 million versus $723.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.2% change. Geographic Net Sales- Europe : $220 million compared to the $303.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.7% year over year.

: $220 million compared to the $303.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.7% year over year. Geographic Net Sales- Japan : $448 million versus $552.7 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change.

: $448 million versus $552.7 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change. Geographic Net Sales- China : $1.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

: $1.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%. Geographic Net Sales- Taiwan : $1.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.8%.

: $1.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.8%. Geographic Net Sales- Southeast Asia : $460 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $244.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.5%.

: $460 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $244.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.5%. Geographic Net Sales- Korea : $1.22 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

: $1.22 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Net Revenue- Applied Global Services : $1.63 billion versus $1.6 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

: $1.63 billion versus $1.6 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Net Revenue- Semiconductor Systems : $4.76 billion versus $4.75 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.

: $4.76 billion versus $4.75 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change. Net Revenue- Display : $355 million compared to the $350.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +68.3% year over year.

: $355 million compared to the $350.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +68.3% year over year. Operating Income- Corporate and Other : $-269 million compared to the $-227.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-269 million compared to the $-227.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Income- Display: $91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.97 million.

Here is how Applied Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Applied Materials have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

