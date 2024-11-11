Applied Materials (AMAT) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Applied Materials (AMAT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.94 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Applied Materials metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Corporate and Other' will reach $25.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -63.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems' will reach $5.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets' stands at $200.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -32.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Applied Global Services' will reach $1.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.



