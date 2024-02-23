Applied Materials (AMAT) Price Target Increased by 25.47% to 214.46

The average one-year price target for Applied Materials (NasdaqGS:AMAT) has been revised to 214.46 / share. This is an increase of 25.47% from the prior estimate of 170.93 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 144.53 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from the latest reported closing price of 197.15 / share.

Applied Materials Declares $0.32 Dividend

On December 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2024 will receive the payment on March 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $197.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.16%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 2.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an increase of 186 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAT is 0.57%, a decrease of 2.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 771,791K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAT is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,387K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,753K shares, representing a decrease of 39.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 24.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,041K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,358K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 22,005K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,323K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 6.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,178K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,122K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,284K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,433K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Applied Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Materials, Inc. is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Its expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.