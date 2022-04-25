Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $114.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of chipmaking equipment had lost 17.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Applied Materials will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, up 15.95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.35 billion, up 13.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.02 per share and revenue of $26.46 billion, which would represent changes of +17.25% and +14.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Materials should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower. Applied Materials currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Applied Materials has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.06 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.05.

Also, we should mention that AMAT has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

