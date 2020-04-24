Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Applied Materials (AMAT) closed the most recent trading day at $51.74, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.39% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chipmaking equipment had gained 3.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

AMAT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 31.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.25 billion, up 20% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.03% and +16.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMAT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.09% lower within the past month. AMAT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AMAT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.4.

Meanwhile, AMAT's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

