Applied Materials (AMAT) Looks Good: Stock Adds 9% in Session

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $50.53 to $57.12 in the past one-month time frame.



The upmove came after the company's fiscal fourth-quarter 2019 earnings trumped estimates.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Applied Materials. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Applied Materials currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Applied Materials, Inc. Price

Applied Materials, Inc. price | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is AMAT going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days



Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”



Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.



See them now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.