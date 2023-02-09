Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $116.09, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chipmaking equipment had gained 5.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Applied Materials as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $1.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.69 billion, up 6.62% from the year-ago period.

AMAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.73 per share and revenue of $24.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.6% and -6.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Materials should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.6% lower within the past month. Applied Materials is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Applied Materials currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.84, which means Applied Materials is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that AMAT has a PEG ratio of 2.51 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

