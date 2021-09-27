Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $142.74, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chipmaking equipment had gained 3.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMAT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AMAT is projected to report earnings of $1.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.33 billion, up 35.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $23.27 billion, which would represent changes of +64.03% and +35.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMAT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMAT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note AMAT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.29.

It is also worth noting that AMAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

