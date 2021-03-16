Applied Materials' (AMAT) Dividend Hike Boosts Shareholder Return

As a shareholder-friendly measure, Applied Materials AMAT recently announced a hike in dividend payout. The move reflects the company’s sound financial position and intention to utilize free cash for enhancing shareholders’ returns.



It raised quarterly dividend by 9.1% to 24 cents per share from 22 cents. This new dividend, approved by its board of directors, will be paid on Jun 17, 2021 to stockholders of record as of May 27.



We believe that its portfolio strength, robust liquidity, strong balance sheet and cash flow generation ability will support shareholder-friendly initiatives. This will help the stock to sustain momentum for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and beyond.

Impressive Fundamentals Drive Growth

Applied Materials topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 6.4%.



In the last reported quarter, the company reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.39 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12 cents. Further, revenues of $5.16 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98.



Management believes that demand for foundry logic is expected to remain strong in the near term, courtesy of the rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets.



In addition, the company expects DRAM spending to increase in the days ahead. Moreover, its growing research and development activities, as well as innovative next-generation products are likely to drive growth going forward.



Moreover, aggressive share buyback will fuel the bottom line. The company expects non-GAAP earnings for the fiscal second quarter in the range of $1.44-$1.56 and revenues of $5.39 billion (+/- $200 million).

Cash Profile

As of Jan 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, as well as restricted cash and investment balance were $6.6 billion, up from $5.7 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Moreover, Applied Materials generated $1.4 billion cash from operations in the last reported quarter. The company also paid $201 million in cash dividends.



Long-term debt was $5.449 billion at fiscal first quarter-end compared with $5.448 billion at fiscal fourth quarter-end.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Applied Materials holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Long-term earnings growth rates for KLA, TE Connectivity and Mettler-Toledo are projected at 11.6%, 10.4%, and 13.8%, respectively.

