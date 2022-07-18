Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Applied Materials (AMAT) closed the most recent trading day at $93.14, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of chipmaking equipment had gained 5.17% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Applied Materials as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.78, down 6.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.26 billion, up 0.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.49 per share and revenue of $25.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.5% and +10.4%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Materials should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Applied Materials currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Applied Materials has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.61 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.64, which means Applied Materials is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that AMAT has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

