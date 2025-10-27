Applied Materials (AMAT) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $231.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.86%.

Shares of the maker of chipmaking equipment have appreciated by 12.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.49%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Applied Materials will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $2.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.7 billion, down 4.84% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.36 per share and a revenue of $28.27 billion, signifying shifts of +8.21% and +4.03%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Applied Materials. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.11% downward. Applied Materials is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Applied Materials is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 40.99.

We can additionally observe that AMAT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.