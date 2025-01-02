Applied Materials (AMAT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Applied Materials (AMAT) ended the recent trading session at $163.87, demonstrating a +0.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of chipmaking equipment had lost 10.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.36%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Applied Materials in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.28, reflecting a 7.04% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.16 billion, up 6.74% from the year-ago period.

AMAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.38 per share and revenue of $29.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.44% and +7.97%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Materials. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% lower within the past month. As of now, Applied Materials holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Applied Materials has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.34 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.27.

It is also worth noting that AMAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

