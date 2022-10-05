Applied Materials Achieves #131 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Vulcan Materials

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) has taken over the #131 spot from Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Applied Materials, Inc. versus Vulcan Materials Co plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (AMAT plotted in blue; VMC plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMAT vs. VMC:

AMAT is currently trading down about 2.6%, while VMC is off about 0.8% midday Wednesday.

Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.