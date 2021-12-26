Applied Materials: Solid Performance, But Not Cheap Enough

Applied Materials (AMAT) provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software, mainly to the semiconductor and display industries. The company delivers products and services that enhance device performance, yield, and cost.

Applied’s semiconductor segment, the company's primary revenue source, develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips, also known as integrated circuits (ICs). It includes semiconductor capital equipment used for many steps of the chip-making process, such as the transfer of patterns into device structures, metrology, inspection and review, and packaging technologies for connecting finished ICs.

Following the constantly growing demand for semiconductors and the ongoing supply chain crisis which has disrupted their supply and distribution, Applied Materials enjoys strong pricing power. Therefore, the company is likely to keep expanding its top and bottom line, going forward at a rapid pace. That said, investors should be wary of Applied's current valuation, as the company's business model could be subject to the industry's well-known cyclicality.

Latest Results

Applied Materials reported its Q4-2021 results around a month ago, with total revenues coming in at $6.12 billion, growing 31% year-over-year. EPS was $1.94 on an adjusted basis, 55% higher year-over-year.

FY-2021 operating margin was 31.7% on an adjusted basis and 33.1% in Q4, suggesting improvement towards the end of the year. Specifically, semiconductor revenues grew 40% to $4.3 billion, and Applied Global Services revenue came in at $1.37 billion, 24% higher compared to last year. However, Display and Adjacent Markets saw revenues decline 14% to $417 million.

Despite the company's impressive growth metrics, investors were mostly underwhelmed with management's guidance, which resulted in shares declining post-earnings.

For Q1-2022, Applied anticipates net sales to be approximately $6.16 billion, plus or minus $250 million, which contains the predicted impact from the current supply chain challenges. Non-GAAP-adjusted diluted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $1.78 to $1.92. However, in my view, Applied's guidance is rather strong, as it still implies year-over-year revenue and EPS growth of 19.3% and 33%, respectively.

Dividend & Valuation

Applied Materials has never cut its dividend since initiating payments in 2005. While there have been years with no dividend increases, Applied has grown its dividend for four consecutive years now. The latest hike was by 9% to a quarterly rate of $0.24. Applied's upcoming dividends, beginning March 2022, should also see a hike, based on Applied's Material's dividend history of growing the dividend around March.

Based on management's Q1 outlook and consensus estimates, Applied's EPS for FY2022 should land around $8.12. This implies a (forward) P/E of 18.75. While the company is growing rapidly, and its bottom line is likely to expand even faster than revenues amid expanding margins, I feel that this is a steep multiple for the stock. Due to the risks attached to cyclical companies, I believe that a P/E between 12-15 would be much more reasonable and would provide investors with a higher margin of safety. For this reason, I am neutral on the stock.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Applied Materials has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 12 Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months.

At $171.07, Applied Materials stock projections suggest a 10.02% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Nikolaos Sismanis did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

