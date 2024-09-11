Applied Mat Unusual Options Activity For September 11

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Applied Mat. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $165,145, and 9 are calls, amounting to $1,190,778.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $172.5 to $240.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Applied Mat's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Applied Mat's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $172.5 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.25 $11.05 $11.1 $185.00 $721.5K 188 2 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $6.15 $5.9 $6.15 $180.00 $123.0K 67 219 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $6.35 $6.05 $6.05 $180.00 $121.0K 67 227 AMAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.77 $1.59 $1.69 $172.50 $92.9K 32 1.1K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.0 $5.95 $6.0 $180.00 $51.0K 751 740

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Current Position of Applied Mat With a trading volume of 3,427,608, the price of AMAT is up by 2.65%, reaching $182.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $252.0.

An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $270. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $250. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $250. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Mat options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.