Applied Mat Unusual Options Activity For March 11

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Applied Mat.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $561,514, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $82,100.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $195.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Mat's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Mat's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $195.0, over the past month.

Applied Mat Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.15 $17.05 $17.05 $155.00 $165.3K 1.7K 98 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.65 $26.75 $28.3 $150.00 $118.8K 385 42 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.6 $11.4 $11.5 $135.00 $115.0K 400 100 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $18.5 $17.35 $17.75 $135.00 $79.8K 154 50 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $27.2 $25.5 $25.65 $145.00 $56.3K 133 22

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Current Position of Applied Mat Trading volume stands at 953,962, with AMAT's price down by -1.97%, positioned at $147.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $205.5.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $202. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $195. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Mat options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

