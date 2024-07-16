Applied Mat Unusual Options Activity For July 16

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Applied Mat. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $387,822, and 8 are calls, amounting to $411,975.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $280.0 for Applied Mat over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Mat's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Mat's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $280.0, over the past month.

Applied Mat Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $49.4 $47.05 $47.87 $250.00 $100.6K 940 3 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $23.8 $23.45 $23.5 $260.00 $86.9K 15 2 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $95.25 $93.75 $94.32 $150.00 $84.8K 53 1 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.28 $2.21 $2.27 $240.00 $79.6K 1.3K 3 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.27 $1.25 $1.25 $235.00 $70.3K 513 54

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Applied Mat's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,825,822, with AMAT's price down by -0.58%, positioned at $244.12. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 30 days. What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $286.25.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $275. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $300. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $290. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Mat options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

