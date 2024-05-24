Applied Mat Unusual Options Activity For May 24

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Applied Mat. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $1,821,226, and 10 are calls, amounting to $399,820.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $250.0 for Applied Mat over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 414.0 with a total volume of 1,498.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $28.6 $27.85 $28.3 $230.00 $1.5M 3 550 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $30.3 $30.25 $30.3 $240.00 $206.0K 10 68 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.35 $69.7 $70.35 $180.00 $70.3K 106 0 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $3.1 $2.88 $2.93 $220.00 $58.6K 454 208 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $29.35 $27.85 $28.8 $230.00 $43.2K 42 15

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat Currently trading with a volume of 1,308,859, the AMAT's price is up by 1.62%, now at $221.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $234.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $260. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $185. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $250. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $240. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.