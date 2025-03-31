Applied Mat Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Applied Mat. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $142,880, and 8 are calls, amounting to $400,822.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $195.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Mat's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Mat's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $195.0, over the past month.

Applied Mat 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $37.5 $34.0 $36.3 $150.00 $90.7K 7 25 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $16.05 $15.9 $16.05 $130.00 $81.8K 398 1 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $3.65 $3.4 $3.55 $143.00 $79.8K 204 177 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.55 $11.3 $11.46 $140.00 $57.3K 52 50 AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $11.5 $11.35 $11.43 $140.00 $57.1K 52 171

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Applied Mat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,891,375, the price of AMAT is down -1.24% at $143.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Expert Opinions on Applied Mat

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $195.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $195.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMAT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

