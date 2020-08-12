Markets
AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Q4 Sales Down 18.4% On Organic Basis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income of $31.1 million, or $0.80 per share. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 17.9% to $725.1 million from $882.7 million in the prior year. Sales decreased 18.4% on an organic basis. Analysts expected revenue of $739.39 million for the quarter. The company projects first quarter sales to decline 17% to 18% year-over-year on an organic basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular