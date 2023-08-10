News & Insights

Markets
HIMX

Applied Industrial Technologies Q4 Net Income Rises; Sales Up 8.6% On Organic Basis

August 10, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $92.2 million or $2.35 per share from $79.1 million or $2.02 per share, last year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales increased 9.1% to $1.2 billion. Excluding items, sales increased 8.6% on an organic basis. Analysts on average had estimated $1.12 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects EPS in the range of $8.80 to $9.55 based on sales growth of 0% to 4%.

Also, the company increased its intermediate financial objectives, and now targets sales of over $5.5 billion and EBITDA margins of over 13%. The company expects to achieve these targets within the next five years or sooner.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIMX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.