Markets
AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Q1 Net Income Rises; Increases FY23 Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) reported first quarter net income of $76.9 million or $1.97 per share compared to $53.0 million or $1.36 per share, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased 19.1% to $1.1 billion from $891.7 million, prior year. Excluding items, sales increased 19.4% on an organic basis. Analysts on average had estimated $988.5 million in revenue.

Looking forward, the company now projects EPS of $6.90 to $7.55, revised from prior guidance of $6.65 to $7.30. Sales growth is estimated in range of of 5% to 9% including 6% to 10% on an organic basis. Prior guidance was 3% to 7%.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share, payable on November 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular