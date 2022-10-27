Applied Industrial Technologies Q1 Net Income Rises; Increases FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) reported first quarter net income of $76.9 million or $1.97 per share compared to $53.0 million or $1.36 per share, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased 19.1% to $1.1 billion from $891.7 million, prior year. Excluding items, sales increased 19.4% on an organic basis. Analysts on average had estimated $988.5 million in revenue.

Looking forward, the company now projects EPS of $6.90 to $7.55, revised from prior guidance of $6.65 to $7.30. Sales growth is estimated in range of of 5% to 9% including 6% to 10% on an organic basis. Prior guidance was 3% to 7%.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share, payable on November 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.