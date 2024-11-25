Applied Industrial Technologies price target raised to $285 from $240 at BofA

BofA analyst Sabrina Abrams raised the firm’s price target on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to $285 from $240 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company announced that it would acquire Hydradyne, a leading distributor of fluid power products. While noting Applied has not deployed capital as much as management would have liked coming out of COVID, the firm views Hydradyne as “a sign that the company will be able to convert more deals from its pipeline,” the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.