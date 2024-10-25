News & Insights

Stocks
AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies price target raised to $250 from $225 at Raymond James

October 25, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh raised the firm’s price target on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to $250 from $225 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. September quarter results essentially matched views despite widespread channel evidence of worsening near-term conditions, and AIT also reported a solid month of September for both orders and invoices and reiterated above-the-line guidance for FY25, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The primary items underlying the firm’s thesis remain largely intact, namely that Q2 comp guidance appears conservatively crafted given favorable seasonality in September, improving order trends and easier technology comps in ES, and that costs were well controlled, especially vs. peers, Raymond James says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.