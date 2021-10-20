Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) shareholders have earned a 19% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) share price has soared 121% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also up 16% in about a month.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Applied Industrial Technologies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 38% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 17% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AIT Earnings Per Share Growth October 20th 2021

We know that Applied Industrial Technologies has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Applied Industrial Technologies will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Applied Industrial Technologies the TSR over the last 5 years was 143%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Applied Industrial Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 57% over one year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 19% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Applied Industrial Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Applied Industrial Technologies .

