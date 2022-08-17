Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Applied Industrial Technologies's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Applied Industrial Technologies had US$689.3m of debt in June 2022, down from US$828.4m, one year before. However, it also had US$184.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$504.9m. NYSE:AIT Debt to Equity History August 17th 2022

A Look At Applied Industrial Technologies' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Applied Industrial Technologies had liabilities of US$499.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$803.6m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$184.5m and US$674.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$444.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Applied Industrial Technologies has a market capitalization of US$4.47b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Applied Industrial Technologies's net debt is only 1.2 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 13.6 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Applied Industrial Technologies has boosted its EBIT by 36%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Applied Industrial Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Applied Industrial Technologies generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 80% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, Applied Industrial Technologies's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Applied Industrial Technologies is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Applied Industrial Technologies you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

