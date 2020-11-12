Dividends
AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.65, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIT was $71.65, representing a -5.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.93 and a 133.69% increase over the 52 week low of $30.66.

AIT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). AIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports AIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.84%, compared to an industry average of -11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AIT as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)
  • ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 19.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AIT at 2.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

