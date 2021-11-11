Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $103.84, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIT was $103.84, representing a -3.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.07 and a 51.28% increase over the 52 week low of $68.64.

AIT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). AIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.15. Zacks Investment Research reports AIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 14.14%, compared to an industry average of 25.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ait Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 15.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AIT at 2.07%.

