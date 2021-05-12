Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $103, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIT was $103, representing a -3.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.07 and a 124.16% increase over the 52 week low of $45.95.

AIT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). AIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports AIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.22%, compared to an industry average of 22.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 20.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AIT at 2.14%.

