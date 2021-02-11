Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIT was $80.62, representing a -6.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.06 and a 162.95% increase over the 52 week low of $30.66.

AIT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). AIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.62. Zacks Investment Research reports AIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .39%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIT as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 26.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AIT at 1.46%.

