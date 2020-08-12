Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.05, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIT was $69.05, representing a -2.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.62 and a 125.21% increase over the 52 week low of $30.66.

AIT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). AIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports AIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.33%, compared to an industry average of -19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 54.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AIT at 2.02%.

