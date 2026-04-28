Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) released a profit for third quarter of $99.77 million

The company's bottom line came in at $99.77 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $99.80 million, or $2.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $1.251 billion from $1.166 billion last year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $99.77 Mln. vs. $99.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.65 vs. $2.57 last year. -Revenue: $1.251 Bln vs. $1.166 Bln last year.

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