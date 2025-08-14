Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $107.84 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $103.49 million, or $2.64 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $1.224 billion from $1.160 billion last year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

