Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Announces Rise In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $100.81 million, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $92.06 million, or $2.36 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $1.199 billion from $1.098 billion last year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

