Applied Industrial Technologies Buys Advanced Control Solutions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) has acquired Advanced Control Solutions, a provider of automation products, services, and engineered solutions focused on machine vision equipment and software, mobile and collaborative robotic solutions, intelligent sensors, logic controllers, and other related equipment. ACS and its team of 43 associates serve customers throughout Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"The addition of ACS extends and enhances our automation offering by providing next generation automation solutions through emerging technologies and specialized engineering services," said Neil Schrimsher, CEO for Applied Industrial Technologies.

