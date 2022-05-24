Applied Industrial Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AIT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.03, changing hands as low as $97.58 per share. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIT's low point in its 52 week range is $80.925 per share, with $111.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.24.

