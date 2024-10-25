News & Insights

Applied Industrial Technologies Appoints New Principal Accounting Officer

October 25, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Applied Industrial Technologies ( (AIT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Richard M. Wagner will become the principal accounting officer of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. on October 25, 2024, succeeding David K. Wells, who remains the principal financial officer. Wagner, a seasoned accountant with experience at Dentsply Sirona and Hillrom Holdings, is a Certified Public Accountant and has been serving as Applied’s Chief Accounting Officer since August 2024.

