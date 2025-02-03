Is Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Applied Industrial Technologies is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 201 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Applied Industrial Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AIT has gained about 8.6% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 4.3%. This means that Applied Industrial Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Core & Main (CNM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.9%.

In Core & Main's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Applied Industrial Technologies belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.4% so far this year, so AIT is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Core & Main falls under the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #67. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Applied Industrial Technologies and Core & Main as they could maintain their solid performance.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.