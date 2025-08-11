Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.18 billion, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Applied Industrial Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Engineered Solutions' should come in at $399.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Service Center Based Distribution' at $780.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Service Center Based Distribution' will reach $108.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111.39 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Engineered Solutions' will likely reach $57.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $56.57 million in the same quarter last year.

Applied Industrial Technologies shares have witnessed a change of +3.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

