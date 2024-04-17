Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Price Target Increased by 6.78% to 214.20

The average one-year price target for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has been revised to 214.20 / share. This is an increase of 6.78% from the prior estimate of 200.60 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 246.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.01% from the latest reported closing price of 187.88 / share.

Applied Industrial Technologies Declares $0.37 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024 received the payment on February 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $187.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 3.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 876 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Industrial Technologies. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIT is -5.74%, a decrease of 1,618.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 45,599K shares. The put/call ratio of AIT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,592K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,432K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing a decrease of 14.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 14.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,212K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 0.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,022K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 1.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 987K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Applied Industrial Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Applied® leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise.

