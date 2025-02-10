Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you assessed how the international operations of Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) performed in the quarter ended December 2024? For this industrial products company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into AIT's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.07 billion, marking a decrease of 0.4% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting AIT's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Dive into AIT's International Revenue Trends

Canada generated $77.78 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 7.25% of the total. This represented a surprise of +5.95% compared to the $73.41 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Canada accounted for $71.48 million (6.50%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $77.17 million (7.16%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Other International contributed $65.68 million in revenue, making up 6.12% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $59.14 million, this meant a surprise of +11.05%. Looking back, Other International contributed $70.24 million, or 6.39%, in the previous quarter, and $55.33 million, or 5.14%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Applied Industrial Technologies will post revenues of $1.16 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 1% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Canada and Other International to this revenue are 6.7% and 5.6%, translating into $77.8 million and $64.51 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $4.54 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 1.4% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Canada and Other International are projected to be 6.7% ($303.78 million) and 5.8% ($262.44 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Applied Industrial Technologies. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Currently, Applied Industrial Technologies holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying its potential to outperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Applied Industrial Technologies' Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has increased by 7.1% over the past month compared to the 2.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Industrial Products sector, which includes Applied Industrial Technologies, has increased 1.5% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 1.7% relative to the S&P 500's 1.2% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 6.5% decrease.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.