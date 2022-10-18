Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) closed at $112.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Applied Industrial Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $1.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $987 million, up 10.69% from the year-ago period.

AIT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.19 per share and revenue of $4.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.27% and +5.75%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% lower within the past month. Applied Industrial Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Applied Industrial Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.74, so we one might conclude that Applied Industrial Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

