Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $135.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.71%, the lowest has been 0.97%, and the highest has been 3.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Industrial Technologies. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIT is 0.35%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 45,267K shares. The put/call ratio of AIT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Industrial Technologies is 167.28. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.08% from its latest reported closing price of 135.91.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Industrial Technologies is 4,129MM, a decrease of 4.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,858K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,872K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares, representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,287K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 8.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,170K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,143K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares, representing a decrease of 46.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 48.56% over the last quarter.

Applied Industrial Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Applied® leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise.

