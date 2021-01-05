Markets
Applied Industrial Tech Buys Gibson Engineering; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) said Tuesday it has acquired Gibson Engineering Company, Inc., a provider of automation products, services, and engineered solutions focused on machine vision, motion control, mobile and collaborative robotic solutions, intelligent sensors, and other related equipment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Norwood, Massachusetts, Gibson's team of more than 40 associates operates from one location and serves customers across life sciences, medical device, electronics, plastics, and various industrial and consumer industries.

