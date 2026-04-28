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Applied Industrial Boosts FY26 Outlook; Declare Dividend; Authorizes $3 Mln Share Buyback - Update

April 28, 2026 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) provided its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.85 to $2.96 per share on total sales growth of 4.5 to 6.0 percent, with organic sales growth of 4.0 to 5.5 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.64 to $10.75 per share on total sales growth of 7.2 to 7.7 percent, with organic sales growth of 3.8 to 4.2 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $10.45 to $10.75 per share on total sales growth of 5.5 to 7.0 percent, with organic sales growth of 2.5 to 4 percent.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per common share, payable on May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

Further, the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share buyback program to repurchase up to 3.0 million shares of the Company's common stock.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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