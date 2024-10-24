Applied Industrial Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) raised its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.25 to $10.00 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $9.20 to $9.95 per share. The company still expects sales between a decline of 2 percent and a growth of 2 percent, with organic sales between a decline of 4 percent and 1 percent growth. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.68 per share on revenue growth of 0.8 percent to $4.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.37 per common share, payable on November 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.

