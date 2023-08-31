Applied Industrial (AIT) Up 22.7% YTD: Will the Trend Last?

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT have rallied 22.7% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s 14.4% increase. The upside can be linked to solid momentum in the end markets and acquisition benefits. Shareholder-friendly policies further drove the stock.

What’s Aiding AIT?

The company is benefiting from strength across its Service Center Based Distribution and Engineered Solutions (formerly Fluid Power & Flow Control segment) segments. Robust growth across the U.S. Service Center network and indirect consumables business focused on vendor-managed inventory and vending solutions is driving the revenues of the Service Center Based Distribution segment.



Strong performance and backlog conversion in industrial and off-highway mobile fluid power solutions markets, as well as sustained customer Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) are aiding the Engineered Solutions segment. Solid momentum in the end markets, including chemicals, food and beverage, utilities, energy, and pulp and paper end markets, driven by MRO activity and capital spending on process infrastructure, is supporting the company’s growth.



AIT’s measures to expand operations through asset additions support its top-line growth. The Advanced Motion Systems Inc. (April 2023) buyout expanded the company’s footprint in the upper Northeast region of the United States while helping to bolster relationships with leading suppliers. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended June 2023), buyouts had a positive impact of 0.7% on the company's sales. For the Engineered Solutions segment, acquired assets boosted sales by 2.2% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s commitment to handsomely reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks is encouraging. The company hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 2.9% in January 2023. In fiscal 2023, it paid out dividends worth $53.4 million, up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Will the Uptrend in Shares Last?

Improving supply chains and strength across end markets are expected to drive AIT’s performance in the quarters ahead. Investments to expand automation, industrial Internet of Things, digital offerings and customer development initiatives are likely to be advantageous for the company.

