Applied Industrial (AIT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Rise Y/Y

Applied Industrial Technologies AIT reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30, 2023) earnings of $2.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $2.18 per share. The bottom line jumped 16.3% year over year.



Net sales of $1,158.1 million also outperformed the consensus estimate of $1,117 million. The top line jumped 9.1% year over year. Acquisitions boosted the top line by 0.7%, while foreign-currency woes had a negative impact of 0.2%. Organic sales increased 8.6%.

Segmental Discussion

The Service Center-Based Distribution segment’s revenues, which contributed 67.5% to net revenues, totaled $781.9 million in the quarter under review. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $749.7 million. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 8.8%. Organic sales grew 9.1%. Foreign currency translation had a negative impact of 0.3%. Segmental revenues were driven by benefits from sales process initiatives, solid growth across national strategic accounts and incremental benefits from cross-selling actions.



The Engineered Solutions segment’s revenues (formerly Fluid Power & Flow Control segment), which contributed 32.5% to net revenues, totaled $376.2 million in the reported quarter. Our estimate for the Engineered Solutions segment’s revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter was $364.8 million. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 9.7%. Acquisitions boosted the top line by 2.2%. Organic sales rose 7.5%, due to increasing underlying segment demand, robust technical and engineering capabilities, backlog and exposure to diverse end markets.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Applied Industrial’s cost of sales increased 8.6% year over year to $819.5 million. Gross profit in the quarter grew 10.4% year over year to $338.6 million, while the gross margin increased 35 basis points to 29.2%. Selling, distribution and administrative expenses (including depreciation) climbed 7.3% year over year to $211.7 million. EBITDA was $140 million, reflecting an increase of 16.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At the end of fiscal 2023, Applied Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $344 million, compared with $184.5 million at the end of fiscal 2022. Long-term debt was $596.9 million, down 8% from fiscal 2022 end.



At the end of the reported quarter, Applied Industrial generated net cash of $344 million from operating activities, reflecting an increase of 83.4% from the year-ago period. Capital expenditures totaled $26.5 million, up 78.3% year over year. Free cash flow at the end of the reported quarter increased 17.3% year over year to $317.5 million.



In fiscal 2023, Applied Industrial rewarded shareholders with dividends of $53.4 million, up 3.2% year over year.

FY24 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, AIT expects adjusted earnings of $8.80-$9.55 per share. The mid-point of the guided range — $9.18 — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $8.92 per share. Sales are estimated to increase 0-4% year over year in fiscal 2024. The EBITDA margin is predicted to be 11.9-12.1% for the same period.

