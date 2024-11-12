Applied Graphite Technologies Appoints New CFO

Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation (TSE:AGT) has released an update.

Applied Graphite Technologies has appointed Robert Scott as the new Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 25 years of experience in corporate finance and banking to the team. Scott’s expertise is expected to bolster the company’s financial stability and support its strategic growth. Additionally, the company has engaged Pretium Capital Group for investor relations and marketing services.

